Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 112,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,788. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

