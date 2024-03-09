Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 931 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 29,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.63. 13,540,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

