Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,374 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

