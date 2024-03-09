Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

HNDL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 114,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

