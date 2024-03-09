Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) CFO Robert P. Mundy Sells 10,000 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $188.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

