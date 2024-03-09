Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $9.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.42. 40,992,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,295,111. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $188,566,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,989,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $107,779,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.