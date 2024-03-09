Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,035 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $604.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.51. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $624.42.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

