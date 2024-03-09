Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $175.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

