Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $250.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average of $215.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

