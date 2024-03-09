Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.52 and last traded at $60.35. Approximately 1,181,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,954,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,992 shares of company stock worth $4,236,879. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

