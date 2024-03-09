VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,212,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 470,998 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $8.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get VTEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

VTEX Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in VTEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VTEX by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.