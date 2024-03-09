First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.96

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.96 and last traded at $122.60, with a volume of 15109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.47.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 100.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

