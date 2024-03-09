First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.96

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.96 and last traded at $122.60, with a volume of 15109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.47.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
