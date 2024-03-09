Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,622,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 948,212 shares.The stock last traded at $18.14 and had previously closed at $18.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

