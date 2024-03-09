MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 1,792,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,159,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
