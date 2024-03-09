iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.42

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.42 and last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

