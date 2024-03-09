SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.88

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 35553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

