Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.38

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1305764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

