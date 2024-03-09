Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.36

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 518810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Auto Trader Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
