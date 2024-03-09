Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Shares of Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 4500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Medicure Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.43.

About Medicure

(Get Free Report)

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.