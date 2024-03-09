MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.67

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.67 and last traded at $91.67, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $639.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.