Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Chubb worth $861,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CB opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $257.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

