Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,857 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of MGIC Investment worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

