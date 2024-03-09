STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in STERIS were worth $870,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STE opened at $233.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.96.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

