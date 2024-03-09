Morgan Stanley Sells 42,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.33% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $766,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VGK opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

