Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 82,215 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 169.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after purchasing an additional 763,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,578,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.08. 511,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

