Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.25% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 140.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COOP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 390,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,635. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

