Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4,783.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,152 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFG remained flat at $79.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,360. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

