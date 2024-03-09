12,300 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.08. 6,706,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,034. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

