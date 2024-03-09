Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 691,615 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

