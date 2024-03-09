Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $121.66. The company had a trading volume of 580,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

