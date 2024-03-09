Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.10. 1,149,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.