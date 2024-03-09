8,066 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 174,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

