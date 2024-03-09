Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.85. 1,737,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

