Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.22% of Insight Enterprises worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,735.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $186.25. 238,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

