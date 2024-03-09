MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $17.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,512.50. 378,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,402. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,666.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,489.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

