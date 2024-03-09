Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 82,492 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,492 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.59. The company had a trading volume of 181,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.53. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

