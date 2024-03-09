Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 49,150 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,150 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 109,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,732. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

