Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,511 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 2,746,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,655. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

