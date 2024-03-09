Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

TEAM traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.80. 1,782,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,964. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,813,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,813,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,970 shares of company stock valued at $67,487,543. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

