Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $24.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $699.21. 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.07. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.