Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $10.61 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of ITT worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 52.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.08. 359,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,283. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

