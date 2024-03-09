Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 53,682 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of AGCO worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AGCO by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.71. 581,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,299. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

