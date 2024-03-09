Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $794,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,674. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.