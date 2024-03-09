Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $25.74 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,686.12 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,536.26 and a 52-week high of $2,733.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,471.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,183.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

