Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Constellation Brands worth $1,018,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $257.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.80.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

