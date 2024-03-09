Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

