JD.com, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the information services provider on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
JD.com Price Performance
JD stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JD
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.