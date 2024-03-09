JD.com, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the information services provider on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

JD stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after buying an additional 3,482,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,306,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 330,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

