Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UL opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

