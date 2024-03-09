Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 4th

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $22.52 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $982.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,346. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.