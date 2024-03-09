SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.75

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $72.69, with a volume of 947203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

